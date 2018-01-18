UAE Ambassador meets South Korean Health Minister

Al Nuaimi praised the advanced level of medical care in South Korea and expressed his thanks for the help provided to patients from the UAE.



Neunghoo, in turn, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the UAE's trust in the level of medical care provided. He added that South Korea is committed to opening more hospitals such as the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, which is supervised by Seoul National University Hospital.



The South Korean Minister will pay an official visit to the UAE next week and is expected to meet with Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.