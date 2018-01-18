UAE Ambassador meets South Korean Health Minister

  • Thursday 18, January 2018 in 2:51 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The UAE Ambassador to South Korea, Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, met Thursday with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare of South Korea, Park Neunghoo, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of medical care.
Al Nuaimi praised the advanced level of medical care in South Korea and expressed his thanks for the help provided to patients from the UAE.

Neunghoo, in turn, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the UAE's trust in the level of medical care provided. He added that South Korea is committed to opening more hospitals such as the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, which is supervised by Seoul National University Hospital.

The South Korean Minister will pay an official visit to the UAE next week and is expected to meet with Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.