Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Chief of Australian Defence Force

  • Thursday 18, January 2018 in 2:26 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, received Thursday Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, Chief of the Australian Defence Force, and the accompanying delegation currently visiting the UAE.
During the meeting, Lt. General Al Rumaithi welcomed the Australian official, and reviewed issues of common interest, especially in the military field and ways to develop them.

The meeting also touched on areas of coordination with regard to a number of military and defence fields with the aim of boosting cooperation to achieve common interests.