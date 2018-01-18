UAE submits notes to UN on Qatar’s interception of aircraft

The note states the UAE view that this was irresponsible behaviour by the State of Qatar and an unjustifiable escalation and threat to the safety of civil flights in contravention of the applicable rules of international law, as well as endangering international peace and security in the region.



The UAE requested that this document be registered amongst the official documents of both the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations.



The United Arab Emirates has also sent two similar memoranda to the Secretary-General of the Arab League and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, requesting that they be circulated to the member countries of both organisations as official documents.