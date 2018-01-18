Charge d’Affaires at UAE Embassy in Maputo meets Mozambique's FM

Dr. Al-Afari conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Pacheco on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and expressed his desire to develop relations between the two countries in political, economic, social and other fields.



The discussion took place during a meeting between Pacheco and the ambassadors and heads of diplomatic and consular missions accredited to Maputo. The Minister explained to the diplomats his country’s intention of promoting economic and trade cooperation with friendly countries and its international partners in various fields, especially agriculture, energy and tourism. He also outlined the work being undertaken by his government, led by President Felipe Nyusi, to bring peace and stability to Mozambique.