RAK Ruler meets heads of local departments

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, on Wednesday received the heads of local departments in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah.
During the meeting, Sheikh Saud said the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is witnessing a new phase of development at all levels, particularly in the government sector.

He called on the department heads to increase their efforts in order to realise the emirate's vision for development and urged them to avoid red tape while providing services to the public and to follow the best international practices in government services.