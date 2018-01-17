UAE Ambassador places foundation stone of new embassy building in Beirut

The ceremony was attended by Ghassan Hasbani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health along with a number of cabinet ministers, officials, ambassadors, and social figures.



Al Hariri, Al Shamsi and the other attendees removed the curtain from the commemorative plaque, and Al Shamsi presented a model of the embassy to Al Hariri, designed by architect Nabil Gholam.



"Today is a blessed day, as we place the foundation stone, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to this country and its stability, as well as its ongoing and leading support, along with other Gulf countries, for Lebanon, through all its tribulations," Al Hariri said while expressing his gratitude for the efforts of Al Shamsi to organise the ceremony.



"Placing the embassy’s foundation stone is a message to the Lebanese people that the UAE cares about Lebanon and its political, economic and security situation. We send this message to everyone, despite our current differences, to support the Lebanese people. The UAE has always had a leadership, along with Saudi Arabia, that has wisely assessed the region and supported Lebanon, and this reassures us," he added.

"The presence of Prime Minister Al Hariri is proof of Lebanon’s love and a token of thanks to the UAE, which has never discriminated in its dealings, but has contributed to the process of development and construction while continuing to stand by the Lebanese government, through providing assistance," Al Shamsi stated.



"UAE-Lebanese relations have always been exceptional, and the UAE’s second embassy, after Cairo, was opened in Beirut, as an affirmation of what we feel for this brotherly country. We hope that the launch of this building is a good start to further consolidating and strengthening our relations," he added.

"Placing the foundation stone at the UAE Embassy in Beirut came with the patronage and attendance of Prime Minister Al Hariri, and a crowd of politicians, diplomats and religious, military and economic organisations, reflecting the depth of co-operation between the two brotherly countries. Placing the foundation stone also represents many meanings, including the UAE’s continuing diplomatic mission in Lebanon, and its overall relations with the Lebanese people," he further added.



"The embassy will be an exemplary landmark, which is appropriate for the UAE’s development and advancement, as it has attracted the entire world through its urban innovations, which characterises its current landmarks," he stressed.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Shamsi presented a medal and certificate of appreciation to the lawyer, Loay Jasem Al Kharafi, Vice President of the Mohamed Abdelmohsen Al Kharafi and Sons Group, which is handling the building’s construction.