Government seeking to advance industrial sector's contribution to GDP to 25 percent: Minister of Energy &Industry

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry

Building a sustainable, knowledge-based, innovation-oriented economy is one of the key pillars of the UAE Vision 2021, the minister added in statements he made during a press conference organised by the Aghtia Group to mark the launch the World’s first bottled still water containing vitamin D on the sidelines of the now running Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.



We in the UAE are progressing toward a technological advancement based on investing in our human wealth," he added, noting that the Ministry is seeking to ensure integration between different national industrial institutions and developing innovative industries by utilising state-of-the-art technologies.



“The announcement of the Al Ain vitamin D water corroborates the great technological strides made by the UAE in line with the directives of the country's wise leadership,” he added.