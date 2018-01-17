Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Rashid Al Saridi

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah

While visiting the mourning majlis at Wadi Al Sidr, Fujairah, on Wednesday, he offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace.



The Ruler of Fujairah was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikhs and senior officials.