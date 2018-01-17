Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Rashid Al Saridi

  • Wednesday 17, January 2018 in 11:40 PM
  • Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah
    Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has offered his condolences on the death of Rashid Mohammed Al Gathran Al Saridi.
While visiting the mourning majlis at Wadi Al Sidr, Fujairah, on Wednesday, he offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace.

The Ruler of Fujairah was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikhs and senior officials.