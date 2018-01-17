Mohammed bin Rashid visits ADSW 2018

His Highness toured various exhibition pavilions at the show currently taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, from 13th to 20th January 2018, and has seen the participation of over 600 public and private sector organisations across 40 countries.



Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar; Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and a number of officials accompanied His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid during the tour.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed by various officials and representatives on the latest innovations and alternative solutions to generate sustainable and clean energy, as well as the latest developments on clean water innovation technologies.

During the tour, His Highness praised the great efforts and leading ideas of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, adding that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a great place for thought leaders and experts in the field to come together to discuss and develop clean and sustainable energy sources.