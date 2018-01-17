ERC rebuilds homes in Mocha, Yemen

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, is reporting, from the field and at the heart of events, the conditions in the liberated areas of Yemen, by visiting several key local facilities, which the UAE are maintaining, restoring and reconstructing via the ERC, to offer comprehensive services to Yemen's citizens.



Following Mocha’s liberation by the Arab Coalition Forces, led by Saudi Arabia, and the legitimate Yemeni forces, the UAE rushed to the aid of local people, reconstructed the city and started the process of rebuilding damaged houses and promptly delivering them to their owners.



The people of Mocha said that the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives reflect its desire to support the Yemeni people and ease their suffering, after defeating the Houthi militias and returning stability to the city.

The ERC’s charity and humanitarian activities in Mocha include the reconstruction and maintenance of schools, hospitals and residential buildings, as well as digging and equipping wells for drinking water in the villages and areas of Bab el-Mandeb and Mocha. The first stage of its humanitarian work after the city’s liberation included the construction of several houses and the restoration of the Mocha Electricity Plant.



The UAE, represented by the ERC, increased its humanitarian giving in Yemen in 2017 and contributed to developing six key sectors, after the destruction caused by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The total value of the UAE’s assistance to Yemen between April 2015 and November 2017 totalled AED9.4 billion, or US$2.56 billion.



These statistics and data reflect the UAE leadership’s support for the future of the Yemeni people, which is in line with the goals of the Arab Coalition to liberate Yemen.