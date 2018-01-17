Amal Al Qubaisi receives Speaker of Fijian Parliament

During the meeting the two sides explored means of coordination and reviewed issues of mutual interest.



FNC members Khalfan bin Youkha, Azza bin Sulaiman, Alia Suleiman Al Jassim, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, attended the meeting.



Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of such visits, adding that bilateral meetings help enhance cooperation and coordination, exchange knowledge, and promote joint work between parliaments.

Luveni emphasised the significance of strengthening operation between both sides in various areas while noting that the UAE has had a significant role in promoting sustainable development, as it funded and launched three photovoltaic solar energy plants in Fiji.



She affirmed the importance of adopting the recommendations of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which was issued at the end of the Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in December 2016, highlighting the UAE’s positive international reputation and the role and accomplishments of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his humanitarian legacy.