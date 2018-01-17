UAE participates in Al-Azhar Conference on Al Quds

The two-day conference will be attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and a number of scientists, clerics, intellectuals and writers to discuss how to revive awareness of Al Quds issue and its Arab and Islamic identity as well as the responsibilities of the International community in the wake of the recent US decision to consider Al Quds the capital of Israeli occupation.



The UAE delegation taking part in the conference include Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Council of the Emirates Red Crescent Council, Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Azza Suleiman, a member of the Federal National Council.