UAE Ambassador and CM Sindh discuss relations

Al Zaabi discussed with the Chief Minister the UAE's work with Pakistan on a drive against polio and other health care programmes, according to a statement. The Chief Minister, welcoming this, said that there was wide scope for support for Pakistan, particularly Sindh.



Ali Shah added, "I have already declared emergency in health sector and have achieved some better results," APP reported. He also told the UAE envoy that there are vast investment opportunities in Sindh in energy, renewable energy, mass transit and other sectors.