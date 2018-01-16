Interception of Emirati planes a violation of laws, threat to civilian lives, says EHRA

In a statement released on Tuesday, the EHRA said the Qatari interception of the UAE civilian planes constitutes a flagrant violation of all international conventions for air transport, approved by the Chicago Civil Aviation Convention of 1944 and its subsequent amendments, as well as the aviation safety regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO.



"The Qatari interception of Emirati civilian flights posed a threat to the safety of civilian passengers and spread fear among them," it added.



The EHRA called on the ICAO to conduct an investigation of this violation and take necessary actions, as endorsed by relevant international conventions.

It also urged the Qatari government to respect the rules and regulations of international laws and the commitment arising from international treaties, and to avoid committing any act that could endanger the lives of innocent civilians.