Hamdan bin Zayed inspects construction of Madinat Zayed to Al Mirfa Road Project

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the completed stages of the 52.2-kilometre road, which is currently 63 percent complete, under the framework of Abu Dhabi’s plan to create an effective transport system, develop its local infrastructure, and establish a leading world-class road and transport network, to serve its economy and community.



Sheikh Hamdan was informed about the services that will be available to the users of the road, which will provide a shortcut, connecting Madinat Zayed, Al Mirfa and Habshan, as well as reduce traveling times and improve the transportation of people and goods.



The road is also a key part of the strategic road network connecting cities within Abu Dhabi, which provides advanced road services in the Al Dhafra region, complies with international engineering standards and specifications, and promotes road safety and security.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the desire of the wise leadership to develop the Al Dhafra Region and provide for the needs, comfort and prosperity of its people.



He also stressed the importance of completing various local infrastructure projects, especially in the area of roads and transport, as well as promoting the activities of local authorities and departments, to realise their ambitious plans, answer their present needs and future aspirations, and keep pace with the overall development witnessed by the country.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that these projects are part of the efforts to develop local infrastructure projects, which will help to strengthen the economy and society of the Al Dhafra region, and answer the needs of its residents, in terms of services and facilities, according to the highest safety and security standards, while providing integrated transport services and solutions and adopting environmentally-friendly technologies.



Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of the Department of Transport, as well as its contributions to completing this important and vital project and developing and establishing future projects, which will serve many government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, and other officials.