Ship loaded with food aid arrives in liberated areas in Yemen

A ship loaded with tonnes of foodstuff arrived on Tuesday in the port of Aden as an extension of the relief aid campaign to the Yemeni people, who have been exhausted by the war carried out by the Houthi militia.

The assistance is in line with the efforts exerted by the UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in the Year of Zayed, to support Yemen in the health, humanitarian and service sectors, and areas related to people's daily lives.

The relief ship, which carried a variety of food items to meet the needs of the population, will be distributed by the ERC to the governorates of Aden, Shabwah, Abyan, Lahij, Taiz, Ad Dali', Perim Island, as well as other governorates and areas being liberated.

The relief ship is part of a system of convoys, relief bridges, humanitarian aid, maritime, land and air assistance, and part of the programmes being carried out by the UAE ERC in Yemen.

The population expressed their appreciation to the UAE's leadership, government and people for the efforts carried out to alleviate their suffering.