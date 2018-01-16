Abu Dhabi to build US$1.2b desalination plant

According to ADWEA, the project will be built in the Al Taweelah Power Complex, 45 kilometres north of Abu Dhabi, and produce 200 million gallons of water per day using a reverse osmosis technology. Plans call for the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the plant.

ADWEA invited alliances and developers to express their interest in participating in this project, according to the independent product model applied by the authority within the privatisation programme, in partnership with the private sector. Under this programme, ADWEA seeks to own a 60 percent stake in the project, while the private sector developer will own 40 percent.

"This project is in line with the leadership's vision for a comprehensive development, in which, ADWEA will play a vital role by setting up water and electricity infrastructure projects across the UAE," said Abdullah Ali Musleh Al Ahbabi, Chairman of ADWEA’s Board of Directors.

He added that the power sector is the second largest sector in Abu Dhabi after oil and gas, with a total capacity of 16,922 megawatts per day and 960 million gallons of fresh water per day.