Minister of Tolerance attends farewell celebrations

Present at the event were former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, ambassadors of a number of Arab and foreign countries to the UAE, Henk Meyknecht, Chief Operating Officer Middle East and Africa of Kempinski Hotels, and Graham Cooke, Founder and President of World Travel Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Meyknecht congratulated Holger on his former role, which contributed to over five years of Emirates Palace’s achievements and wished him more success in his new duties at Kempinski Hotels in Germany.