ERC team responds to call of blind elderly Yemeni man

The ERC immediately responded to the call of Mohammed Dabi Ali Ladham from the Thawba people in Al Aram, Habban District, and provided him with food, a tent and blankets, to protect him, and his family, from the extreme cold, as they reside in a mountainous area that experiences very low temperatures during winter.

Ladham voiced his appreciation to the UAE and the ERC, and said that he was very happy when the ERC team arrived at his home and provided aid, while stressing that it is the first time that any authority or organisation has visited him.

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, highlighted the ERC’s desire to support Ladham, and noted that they will also cover his medical expenses in specialist hospitals in Aden or Hadramaut, whenever he seeks treatment.