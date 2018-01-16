UAE, Mozambique discuss judicial cooperation

During the meeting, Al Shamsi and Buchili reviewed the work of the Public Prosecution in the judicial system of the UAE and Mozambique and ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field. They also expressed their enthusiasm at the fruitful discussions that took place.

Buchili, in turn, expressed her country's aspiration to cooperate and exchange experiences with the UAE in the judicial and legal fields. She extended an official invitation to the UAE Attorney-General to visit Mozambique.