UAE supports legitimacy and aspirations of Yemeni people: Geneva Centre

The Centre hailed the efforts of the UAE Armed Forces in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents in the liberated areas of the Yemeni west coast. This confirms the keenness of the UAE to support the Yemeni people and ensure they have a dignified life, it added.

The Centre highlighted that the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, recently distributed thousands of food baskets to the residents of the west coast areas in Yemen.

Dr. Hanif Hassan Al Qasim, President of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue, said the Emirati community strongly supports its leadership and is determined to defend Arab national security, regardless of the sacrifices required.

He noted that the UAE leadership carries out humanitarian work on a global level, according to reports of international organisations. He went on to say that the UAE is considered the largest donor to Yemen, with its total assistance to the country amounting to some AED9.5 billion in 2017. This reflects the country’s commitment to the achievement of stability for the Yemeni people.