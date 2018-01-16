UAE Armed Forces medical teams treat residents in Yemen’s West Coast

The teams are providing medical treatment without discrimination, and are doing their best to respond to all health-related cases. These efforts reflect the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people, by providing for their needs and requirements to ease their suffering, including residents of the country’s West Coast.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied a UAE Armed Forces medical team as it treated underprivileged families in the region, who expressed their appreciation of the UAE’s humanitarian initiative that provided comprehensive treatment services.

The head of the medical team highlighted their desire to provide comprehensive treatment for the residents of the liberated areas of Yemen’s West Coast, without discrimination, while adding that the team is reaching out to all patients in their homes, to provide them with free medical services.

The efforts of the team reflect the UAE’s humanitarian approach and its keenness to rescue the people of Yemen’s liberated areas, he added.

Several residents who benefited from the team’s services said that this initiative has helped to provide medical services to Yemenis without discrimination. They added that Arab Coalition Forces, led by Saudi Arabia, saved families in the liberated areas of the West Coast from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The residents also expressed their thanks to the UAE for its leading role in Yemen, which is not limited to military assistance, but also includes humanitarian and rescue support.