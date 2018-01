Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, briefed Jordan's Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation on the history of the cultural edifice, its prominent Islamic architecture, and the values of tolerance and co-existence that it represents.

At the end of the visit, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II was presented with a copy of the book, "Spaces of Light", one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.