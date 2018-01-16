Emirates Auction launches the first online auction for distinguished Ajman number plates

The auction includes 44 number plates that are available to bid on through its website and smartphone application.

Omar Matar Al Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, stated that the first online auction in Ajman includes a number of distinguished vehicle number plates, which include one double-digit number plate, 10 three-digit number plates, 16 four-digit plates and 17 five-digit number plates. The auction can be accessed through the company's website and smartphone applications. The auction was launched on Monday evening and will continue until January 27.

Al Mannai stated that the auction has been popular since it launched and that the distinguished number plates that are available are varied and appeal to different tastes. He added that the number plates from Category (H) are unique because they are only made available through public and online auctions, which provides an opportunity for everyone to acquire distinguished vehicle number plates through the latest and most transparent bidding systems in the world.

One of the most prominent number plates in the online auction is number 12, which is the only double-digit number plate available. Other prominent numbers in the auction are three-digit number plates such as 120, 707, 555, 313 and 990, four-digit number plates such as 1122, 1881 3663 and 8800, and five-digit number plates such as 10100, 11100, 91111, 11112 and other numbers that are available for bidding through the company's website www.emiratesauctions.com, or by downloading the Emirates Auction smartphone application through Apple Store or Google Play.

In November of 2017, Emirates Auction held the first public auction on vehicle number plates in the Emirate of Ajman. The auction raised Dh9.131 million from the sale of 50 distinctive number plates of category (H), with the presence of more than 850 people.