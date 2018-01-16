UAE cargo ship carrying dates arrives at Mukalla port

The dates, donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will be distributed across the governorates of Hadramout, Shabwa, Ma'rib and Al Mahrah, in support of these liberated areas.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, team will distribute this donation to the liberated governorates as an extension of the relief aid campaign undertaken by the authority to assist the people of Yemen.

Ahmed Al-Neyadi, deputy head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that the UAE is keen to continue providing relief and humanitarian assistance to support the Yemeni people achieve stability. He went on to say that the generous donation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will be distributed across the four liberated governorates, affirming that the ERC's teams are ready to ensure the delivery of the foodstuff in an efficient manner to those in need.

The cargo ship is part of the ERC's integrated system of relief convoys that deliver humanitarian aid via air, land, and sea, added Al-Neyadi.

Another UAE aid ship arrived at Mukalla Port recently, carrying food aid to assist residents in the Hadramout governorate as part of the Year of Zayed 2018.