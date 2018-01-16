UAE, Netherland discuss boosting health cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the field of health, exchange of experiences and delegations, importance of participation in the Arab Health exhibition and congress in Dubai.



They also discussed the significance of the government's initiatives to fight obesity, promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen measures aimed at reducing the rate of lifestyle diseases. They reviewed the experience of leading Dutch companies in the field of medical equipment and supplies, and the facilitation of citizens’ travel for treatment at Dutch medical facilities.



MoHAP's Under-Secretary highlighted the importance of the meeting in developing health relations between the two countries, which in turn contributes to the development of the health system and upgrading the quality of health services.



The Dutch Ambassador praised the development of the health sector in the UAE and the availability of infrastructure, technologies and modern medical equipment and the continuous rehabilitation of medical staff. The ambassador also lauded the benefits of the health legislation in line with the global standards.