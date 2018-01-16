Bahraini official receives UAE Ambassador

During the meeting, Sheikh Salman hailed the deep-rooted ties binding the two countries promoted by keenness of both leaders to further broaden cooperation in various fields in the interest of both countries and their people.



The SLRB President recalled the commendable acts of the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, praising the launch of the 2018 Year of Zayed to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth, accentuate his role in the establishment of the UAE and his local and international achievements.



The UAE Ambassador stressed keen interest to bolster the historical bilateral relations.