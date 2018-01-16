Ajman Ruler receives Omani Ambassador

  • Tuesday 16, January 2018 in 12:34 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Tuesday received Dr. Khalid bin Said bin Salim al Jaradi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the UAE and Oman at various levels, stressing that he will receive full support and cooperation from officials.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, and ways of developing and consolidating them in the interest of their peoples.

The Omani Ambassador expressed his pleasure at meeting the Ruler of Ajman, commending the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, in various fields. 

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.