Ajman Ruler receives Omani Ambassador

Sheikh Humaid welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the UAE and Oman at various levels, stressing that he will receive full support and cooperation from officials.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, and ways of developing and consolidating them in the interest of their peoples.



The Omani Ambassador expressed his pleasure at meeting the Ruler of Ajman, commending the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, in various fields.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.