UAE Ambassador in Warsaw participates in reception ceremony for diplomatic corps

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the UAE Ambassador met the Polish President and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.



In turn, the Polish President asked the ambassador to convey his warm regards to the leadership and the people of the UAE, wishing them health and more advancement and prosperity for the country.



During the ceremony, the UAE Ambassador and the Polish President discussed the exceptional bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Poland and the means of strengthening and developing them during the current year in all fields.

In his speech, the Polish President congratulated the members of the diplomatic corps, their governments, and their countries, wishing them constant success, and peace, advancement and prosperity to their countries.



He affirmed that the year 2018 comes with many challenges, which the international community will face, noting that it is possible to find constructive solutions to these challenges through co-operation based on trust and goodwill.

He also informed that the year coincides with the 100th anniversary of Poland’s independence after the end of World War I on 11th November, 1918, which is considered one of the most important events in the country’s history.



The ambassador wrote a congratulatory message for the 100th anniversary of Poland, wishing the government and the people on this occasion. He noted that 2018 is an important year for the UAE as well, as it carries the theme "Year of Zayed" to honour the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and highlight his role in establishing and building the UAE, alongside his local and international accomplishments.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior Polish officials including the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs.