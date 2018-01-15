PPPs take centre stage at day one of UAE PPF 2018

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the two-day forum was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF).

The event takes place on January 15 and 16 under the theme "Shaping the Future of Public Private Partnerships" and covers such diverse sectors as healthcare, education, transportation, technology and innovation, Urban development and sustainable development.

The Forum’s first day included a high-profile panel discussion titled "Constraints, Challenges and Prospects of Public-Private Partnerships", moderated by MBRSG’s Executive President Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, which concluded that public-private partnerships are essential for creating the government of the future and catalysing economic development.

Speaking at the session, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, said: "A robust economy does not rely solely on the government; it counts on a strong private sector and solid relations between private and public. Defining the nature of this relationship is one the main challenges to its success, and this makes it crucial to have a federal law to regulate it, where the government’s main role is a supervisory one."

In a roundtable discussion titled "Benchmarking for Public Private Partnerships from the UK Experience", experts dispelled the notion that there is a single optimal public-private partnership (PPP) model to adopt in the Middle East.

Moreover, the experts called for a phased approach to PPPs and a well-established track record to assure success for both sectors. The private sector, they noted, is efficient in terms of time and cost, in addition to being a key engine for transparency and innovation. Finally, the panel moved on to the implications of PPPs in healthcare and education, stressing that the overall objective for PPPs in these sectors must take into consideration the overall policy objective and desired outcomes.

The UAE Public Policy Forum 2018 seeks to help stakeholders in both public and private sectors evaluate partnership projects in the UAE and the region, exchange ideas and experiences, and develop new policies, regulations and action plans for sustainable development and the knowledge economy. It focuses on six main pillars: Identifying and evaluating opportunities for public-private partnerships; creating an enabling environment for PPPs; discussing visions and strategies to improve partnerships and increase effectiveness; performance evaluation; using smart technologies and innovation to the benefit of PPPs; and developing policies to govern public-private partnerships in the future.