UAE has enhanced its international stature in sustainable development field: Amal Al Qubaisi

  • Monday 15, January 2018 in 10:33 PM
  • Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, said that the UAE is going steadily towards exploring the future in the field of sustainable development and environmental preservation, which would contribute to promoting the country's stature globally.
Dr. Al Qubaisi made the remarks on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. She added that the meeting of world leaders, decision-makers and economic and energy leaders in Abu Dhabi to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a testimony that the UAE, through its practical efforts and actions in the development of the energy and water sector locally, regionally and globally, has become a major destination to discuss the opportunities and challenges of this sector.
 
She also expressed her pride at the role played by the event as a global platform for harnessing knowledge and expertise, helping countries and communities to embrace sustainability concepts, and discuss their issues in an international context.