Bahraini radars detected interception of UAE passenger flights by Qatari military planes: GCAA

The GCAA added that both flights were in regular pre-scheduled services and they followed all standard procedures, including obtaining of necessary permissions to fly.

"The Qatari fighter jets intercepted the first plane at 10:30, while the second was intercepted at 11:05 while flying at 9,000 to 10,000 feet altitude in regular flights approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO," said Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA.

He added that Bahraini radars detected the Qatari jets as they intercepted the UAE civilian flights.

"Moreover, the crews and passengers saw the incidents with their naked eyes, which proves that the interception posed a present and clear threat to the lives of innocent civilians," he informed.

Al Suwaidi went on to say that the Qatari side had neither shown prior objection to the use of the aircraft's path nor issued a warning after the use of the path.

He described the act of Qatari fighter jets approaching the civilian UAE planes without warning as a flagrant violation of international laws, a threat to civil aviation safety, and a serious and unprecedented act of intimidation.

"The UAE rejects this threat to the safety of flights and will take all necessary legal actions to ensure safety and security of civil aviation traffic," he said.

The GCAA described the act as a severe violation of international laws and an infringement of civil aviation safety standards. It said it was considering available legal options with the ICAO and other relevant organisations.