Abdullah bin Zayed receives Chad's Foreign Minister

  • Monday 15, January 2018 in 10:02 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Mahamat Zene Cherif Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad.
They reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.
 
Sheikh Abdullah and Cherif exchanged views on the latest regional developments in addition to a number of issues of mutual concern. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Foreign Minister of Chad and noted that his visit reflects the keenness of the two countries to continue developing bilateral relations in the best interest of the two friendly peoples and countries.
 
Cherif hailed the UAE's cultural boom and progress and the country's pioneering stature regionally and globally.