FNC Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee discusses report on family-building policy

The committee discussed the issue under five topics, which are the ministry’s role in creating a database for those wanting to marry directly or indirectly, placing and executing programmes related to marriage before the signing of a marriage contract, the ministry’s policies and strategies to monitor and treat the social phenomenon, especially regarding delayed marriages and early divorce, and citizens marrying non-citizens.

Al Rahoumi said that the committee reviewed many statistics and reports that we were provided by representatives of national authorities concerned with family affairs after many meetings with them, based on an approved plan to discuss the issue.

The committee also discussed the notes from its meetings with representatives of government and private entities and legal and judiciary offices, which have direct contact with family issues and accumulated expertise in dealing with various social and family problems, he added.

Al Rahoumi highlighted the importance of creating an interconnected family, which is the major foundation of the country. "We must create realistic recommendations to deal with the difficulties facing the family and family support organisations, whether government or private, and prepare them to solve these challenges realistically," he further added.

He also stressed that the Emirati family faces many challenges, not only apparent problems, such as divorce. Azza Suleiman, Committee Rapporteur, said that the committee has conducted some adjustments to its report, and discussed certain relevant notes while discussing the issue with family support organisations during previous meetings. The committee also listened to their opinions on family issues and the efforts to solve family problems and challenges, she added.