ERC team overcomes rough terrains, aids residents of Adem Valley, Yemen

Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of food aid, which coincides with the Year of Zayed, aims to ease the suffering of Yemenis, support them in all services and humanitarian areas, and reduce the food shortage caused by the recent events witnessed by the governorate.

Al Jaberi added that the ERC has intensified its efforts to cover wide areas in Hadramaut, and the aid distribution process continues to take place, ensuring the delivery to beneficiaries.

The ERC team arrived in several local areas despite the rough terrains, distributing necessary food aid to residents.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness at the arrival of the food convoy, adding that the ERC team was the first to arrive in the valley carrying food aid to ease their suffering.