UAE exerting efforts to diversify energy mix: Sultan Al Jaber

Dr. Al Jaber stressed that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018 is special, as it coincides with the Year of Zayed, when the UAE will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as the 10th anniversary of the Zayed Future Energy Prize.

"Inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed and the vision of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has helped, throughout the previous decade, to inspire and motivate government and energy sector leaders, to harness their efforts and cooperate in building a better future for the coming generations," Al Jaber said.

"Today, we are looking at the new generation, as their energies, imagination, innovation and leadership are the safeguards to continuing on the right path towards strengthening the foundations of sustainability, in a world witnessing rapid developments while the rate of innovation has become faster than any other period in the history of mankind, which is a challenge we have to cope with," he added.

Al Jaber stressed that the youth are more than willing and are capable of coping with these innovations, due to their positivity while noting that over 400 young sustainability leaders from more than 70 countries are participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

He further added that the price of renewable energy is already competing with that of traditional energy, and the level of their combined mutual benefits have also increased. He affirmed that the UAE is among the leading countries that exert considerable efforts to develop and promote a diversified and sustainable mix of energy sources, through Masdar and other ambitious initiatives.

"Today, we have the necessary methods and technologies to achieve further progress in sustainability. Artificial intelligence is also competing with human intelligence and now has a key role in increasing productivity and motivating smart growth. High-speed internet services have also helped to bring people together and connect businesses and individuals to virtual communities while predictive data analysis has advanced the energy sector, to optimise resource utilisation," Al Jaber further said.

Dr. Al Jaber affirmed that the UAE believes in building the future through harmonising its strategic goals with those of its new policies and is focusing on benefiting from artificial intelligence and advanced science, due to the future vision of the wise leadership while empowering the nation’s youth to lead and invest in new opportunities.

At this end of his speech, he further stressed that this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is focussing on the youth, because their ideas, innovations and capacities are limitless while further noting that when the nation is celebrating the Year of Zayed, the youth are now responsible for taking sustainability week to the next level of growth and development, and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed to wider horizons, to realise his vision of creating a world full of peace, development and prosperity for future generations.