Mohamed bin Zayed receives Jordan's Crown Prince

During the meeting, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Jordanian Crown Prince, and discussed with him means of strengthening relations between the two nations, and ways of developing them to serve the interests of both countries and peoples. They also reviewed a number of issues of common concern.

Jordan's Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II of Jordan to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed in turn conveyed his greetings to King Abdullah, and his wishes to Jordan and its people for further growth and prosperity.