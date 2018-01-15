Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Zayed Future Energy Prize

The tenth edition of this key international sustainability award is special this year, as it coincides with the Year of Zayed.

The award ceremony was attended by Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania; His Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan; Danny Faure, President of Seychelles; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Transport Department, along with several sheikhs, senior officials and representatives of friendly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that 2018 has a special importance for the UAE as it will celebrate the Year of Zayed, reviving the memory of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose journey reflected the noble values of wisdom, leadership and giving. Sheikh Zayed's wise vision in sustainable development and environmental protection will remain a guiding beacon for the country’s journey to build and advance the nation, as well as a source of inspiration to launch further initiatives that aim to strengthen the foundations of international sustainability, he added.

Sheikh Mohamed went on to say that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is following in the footsteps of the Founding Father, by launching programmes and initiatives that were inspired by his mission and ideas, including the Zayed Future Energy Prize, established to promote his approach and honour the exceptional efforts of those who have positively contributed to their communities.

His Highness presented the award to the nine winners in the following categories - best personal achievement for individuals, large companies, small and medium companies, non-profit organisations, and the international award for secondary schools. The award was presented to the winning schools for their exceptional vision and efforts to develop unique renewable energy projects while the other winners were awarded for their key role in supporting sustainability.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the winners while praising their effective role in making positive changes to their communities and contributing to the country’s social and economic journey. He also urged them to continue their efforts, to achieve better results and serve humanity.