ENEC showcases strategic role of nuclear energy at WFES

An important part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018, WFES is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, between 15th and 18th January. During the summit, ENEC will show the corporation’s latest sustainability initiatives and project developments of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

"The development of peaceful nuclear energy is supporting the diversification of the UAE’s economy and energy mix, while also helping our nation meet its commitments under the Paris Climate Change Agreement," Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC CEO, said. "The four Units that comprise the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will form an integral part of the UAE’s plan to cut the carbon footprint of electricity generation by 70 percent over the next 30 years. Once operational, the Barakah Plant will save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of taking more than three million cars off the streets every year."

"Supplying the UAE with clean and reliable electricity, developing a local industrial supply chain and ensuring the sustainability of the Barakah Plant are three of our key goals for the future. It is of paramount importance to ENEC that we operate safely and in an environmentally conscious manner," Al Hammadi concluded.

ENEC has outlined its commitment to operating in an environmentally conscious manner in its Barakah Environment and Sustainability Charter, an agreement co-signed by ENEC and its Joint Venture partner and Prime Contractor, Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO. Since 2013, ENEC has also published an Annual Sustainability Report in line with the criteria and expectations of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group and international best practices.