Mohamed bin Zayed attends World Future Energy Summit opening

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will focus on ‘Driving the Global Energy Transformation’, with more than 35,000 participants from 175 countries, including ministers, representatives of international organisations and international companies, and a number of international scientists and experts.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed leaders and experts who met in the UAE to discuss ways to find solutions to the sustainability challenges facing the world and to move forward with constructive dialogue that fosters prospects of cooperation to develop practical plans and effective strategies that will take advantage of the latest innovations to move the world towards a more sustainable future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania, President Danny Faure of the Seychelles, Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan.

Also present were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al-Khaimah, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

His Highness noted that the focus of ADSW 2018 is on young people, affirming the confidence and belief in their role as the cornerstone for advancing the momentum of sustainable development. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised that the future cannot be discussed in isolation, and that nations must ensure the active participation of youth and investing in their talents, qualifying them as future leaders and decision-makers.

He went on to say that the UAE will continue its pioneering efforts to ensure energy security via a diverse energy mix that includes hydrocarbons, and clean and renewable resources. The provision of strategic platforms such as the World Future Energy Summit and the World Water Summit allows thought leaders and experts to discuss means to enhance water and food security, ensuring a safe and stable future for generations to come, Sheikh Mohamed added.

The opening ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, and included the participation of UAE student, Alia Al Mansoori, winner of the UAE 'Genes in Space Competition'.