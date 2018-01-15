GCAA: Qatari fighters intercept UAE civil aircraft on flight to Manama

The GCAA received a message from one of the UAE's national carriers on Monday morning that one of its aircraft on a flight to Manama on a normal route had been intercepted by Qatari fighters.



The flight was a regular, scheduled service, on a known flight-path that met all the required and internationally recognised approvals and permits.



"The United Arab Emirates rejects this threat to the safety of air traffic and will take all the necessary legal measures to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation," the GCAA said.