UAE Ambassador meets Pakistan's Senate Chairman

Al Zaabi underlined the importance of the distinguished relations between the two countries in all domains, especially at the parliamentary level between the Federal National Council, FNC, and the Senate of Pakistan. He stressed the necessity of activating the role of the UAE-Pakistan parliamentary friendship committees.



Rabbani praised the level of ties between the UAE and Pakistan and noted that the UAE policy always supports co-operation with fraternal Islamic countries in all fields to the best interest of the peoples and the countries of the Islamic world.



He stressed his country's desire to boost the exchange of parliamentary expertise with the UAE and to ensure best utilisation of available resources in this field.