Mohamed bin Zayed receives U.N. General Assembly President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Lajcak and exchanged conversation with him about the General Assembly’s activities and the means of strengthening its role in dealing with issues concerning global economic growth, energy, sustainable development and achieving global security and peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his support for the General Assembly while stressing that international stability relies on the foundations of international law and concerted action by the international community, to establish stability and development. He also pointed out that developed counties are jointly responsible for supporting international efforts to help less developed countries.

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said, "The UAE, through its policies and regional role, sends positive messages about the necessity of tolerance, co-existence and joint development work to face many of our challenges, as part of the international family."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE’s close co-operation with various international organisations, with the aim of combining ideas and actions that will benefit the overall sustainable development of various countries and their peoples while helping them realise their humanitarian goals.

During the meeting, issues discussed during the IRENA meeting were presented, relating to strategies that aim to find permanent solutions to the renewable energy sector, and how these solutions can benefit the peoples of the world. There was also a presentation on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO) and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.