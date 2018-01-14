Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japanese FM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the top diplomat and his delegation and discussed with them ways of furthering co-operation ties between the UAE and Japan as well as the latest developments in the region.

The meeting occasioned a review of the main issues discussed during IRENA’s meeting, which concluded today, with Sheikh Mohamed affirming the UAE appreciation for the people and leadership of Japan.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO); Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Kanji Fujiki, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, and the delegation of Japan's Foreign Minister.