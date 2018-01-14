Mohamed bin Zayed commends national volunteers' contributions

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed commended the constructive efforts made by the volunteers, expressing his pride of their self-initiatives that he said have become synonymous with the quintessential Emirati culture of national belongingness and corporate social responsibility which pivots the coveted positioning of the UAE regionally and internationally.

The volunteers expressed euphoria with meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, affirming that they will tirelessly continue to serve the supreme interests of the homeland and to chip in the march of giving championed by the wise leadership of the country.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.