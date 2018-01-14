Mohamed bin Zayed receives EAD delegation

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, attended the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed about the book prepared by 20 specialised Emirati cadres, which provides a comprehensive insight into the current state of the environment of Abu Dhabi emirate. The report focusses on major environmental themes including air quality, soil, water resources, marine water quality and biodiversity, as well as important issues such as climate change, the emirate’s fisheries, forestry and waste.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised their efforts and urged them to continue research on environmental studies related to raising the levels of efficiency of natural resource utilisation and promoting the values of sustainable development as well as best conservation of the components of the environment and investment.

The delegation expressed gratitude to meet H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and thanked him for enabling Emirati youth to contribute to building a constructive future for the homeland.

They also expressed their pride of belonging to this homeland, led by a wise leadership that provides all means of support to them, while stressing their commitment to continue contributing to developing the nation.

The EAD Secretary General extended thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his continuous support, which enabled the authority to make a number of pioneering achievements in the field of environmental protection.

Among those who attended were Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.