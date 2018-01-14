UAE armed forces, Red Crescent bringing aid to Yemen

The UAE Armed Forces are playing a major role in supporting the brotherly people of Yemen to liberate them from the Iranian terrorist agenda being implemented through the Houthi coup militias, where the liberation is followed by the basic humanitarian operations necessary to help and support Yemenis to overcome the difficult situation through which they are going.

The UAE has launched an unprecedented programme of aid in the western coast of Yemen, following the clearing of the area from Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The UAE has also distributed humanitarian aid and relief supplies to the people of the liberated areas who have been affected by the Iranian Houthi blockade after recent major victories by the forces of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

The moves reflect the keenness of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support Yemeni people and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

Accompanied by a reporter from the Emirates News Agency, WAM, teams from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, have distributed 10,000 food baskets to the liberated areas of Yemen's western coast.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its great support and its continued efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people. They said that the Saudi Arab Coalition to support Legitimacy in Yemen had made a major contribution to the restoring of a normal life to to Yemeni cities after liberating them from the Houthi militias.

They also praised the great efforts made by the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, to provide humanitarian and relief support in the liberated areas.