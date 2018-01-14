Mohammed bin Rashid receives Saudi Interior Minister

Prince Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, wishing him more health, progress and prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Prince Abdulaziz and wished him success in carrying out his duties at the Saudi Interior Ministry to serve the security and stability of the country. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Prince Abdulaziz discussed the brotherly relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia at various levels, especially security cooperation, as well as coordination between the Ministries of the Interior and security and police units in the two countries.

The Vice President re-affirmed the importance of establishing security, stability and social welfare in the country through continuous coordination and consultation between the concerned parties from both sides, for the benefit of the two peoples.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of The Ruler's Court, Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Daoud, Under-Secretary of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, Abdullah bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Saudi Assistant Chief of the State Security, and General Awad bin Eid Al-Balaw, Director-General of the Border Guards, as well as the rest of the delegation accompanying the Prince.