Ajman Ruler receives Costa Rican ambassador

The Ruler of Ajman welcomed the Ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay and success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the UAE and Costa Rica at various levels. He also said that the diplomat will receive the full support and cooperation of officials to carry out his duties.



Sheikh Humaid and Hernandez also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them in the interest of the two friendly peoples.



The ambassador praised the joint cooperation between the two countries in many different fields, praising the urban development witnessed by the UAE in general and Ajman in particular.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.