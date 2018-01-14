ERC signs agreement to restore school classrooms in Yemen

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC team in Shabwa and Mohammed Ali Lamlas, Director-General of the Education Office.



During the signing, Al Muhairi said that the classroom construction project in Al-Aousha School is one of a series of infrastructure projects being carried out by the ERC in the area.



Lamlas in turn thanked the ERC for its efforts, pointing out that the project has allowed the school to reopen after closing down for two years as a result of the destruction it faced during the war launched by the Houthi militias in the province early 2015.

He added that the project also allowed children to resume their education locally, especially with the challenges many face when commuting between different areas to go to school.